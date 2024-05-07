Darul Uloom, residential house damaged in Anantnag blaze

Srinagar: A famous Darul Uloom of J&K and a residential house suffered damage in a fire incident at Anantnag town of South Kashmir on Sunday evening.

An official said the fire broke out from a residential house of Fayaz Ahmad Kadoo at old Eidgah Anantnag and swiftly engulfed the main building of Idara Tehqeqaat-e-Islamia, a famous religious seminary of J&K.

He said that soon after the fire broke out, the locals along with the fire and emergency department and police rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

He further added that the fire was brought under control but caused significant damage to the residential house and main building of Idara Tehqeqat-e-Islami reducing the hundreds of Islamic books to ashes.

As per preliminary investigation, a short circuit is the cause of the fire while further investigation in this regard has been taken up, he said