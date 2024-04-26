Workshop on ‘Fracture and Fatigue Study’ concludes at NIT

SRINAGAR: A weeklong day workshop on ‘Fracture and Fatigue Study Using Experimental and Numerical Modelling Techniques,’ under the Karyashala scheme concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The workshop, held from 19th to 25th April, 2024, aimed to enhance participants’ understanding of fracture and fatigue phenomena in materials.

Students from various parts of India participated in the workshop, which featured lectures delivered by esteemed faculties from renowned institutions such as IITs and NITs. The workshop also included hands-on laboratory sessions to provide participants with practical experience.

The valediction ceremony, held on Thursday marked the conclusion of the workshop. Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Director NIT Srinagar was the chief patron of the organizing committee. Prof. (HAG) G A Harmain, Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof. (HAG) M F Wani, Prof Atikur Rahman Registrar NIT Srinagar were the patrons and Prof Adnan Qayoum was the chairman of the organizing committee.

The event was presided over by Prof. G A Harmain, Dean Faculty Welfare, who graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

In his message, Prof. Harmain, who has also worked extensively in the area of fracture and fatigue, commended the coordinators for their efforts in organizing a highly informative and engaging workshop. Prof. Adnan Qayoum, HOD Mechanical Engineering Department, expressed his appreciation for the active participation of all attendees and emphasized the workshop’s importance in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Director of NIT Srinagar, congratulated the organizing team and Dr. Ved Prakash for the successful completion of the workshop, underscoring the institute’s commitment to promoting excellence in engineering education and research. Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Atikur Rahman congratulated the organizing team for the successful completion of the workshop. He highlighted the workshop’s significance in advancing research and education in the field of fracture and fatigue, he said.

Certificates were distributed to participants in recognition of their active participation and engagement. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Ved Prakash Sharma, workshop coordinator, who expressed gratitude to the chief patron, patrons, chairman, coordinators, participants, and student volunteers in making the workshop a success.