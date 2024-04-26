Suggestions

SVEEP programs held in Pulwama villages

April 26, 2024
SVEEP programs held at Govt institutions in several Pulwama villages

PULWAMA: The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives were today conducted with great enthusiasm and participation at two venues viz. HSS Panzgam and HSS Chakura, here.

The programs showcased a diverse array of activities aimed at fostering voter education and participation. Highlights included captivating cultural performances, energetic rallies, enchanting Kashmiri Chakri performances by girl groups, and comprehensive voter awareness sessions.

The programmes witnessed participation of all stakeholders like local bodies, BLO, Aasha workers, lumberdars, Young voters, PWDs and Senior Citizens.

A painting competition and plantation drive were also carried out under the banners of SVEEP.

These events exemplify the District Administration’s commitment to empowering citizens with the knowledge and resources necessary to exercise their democratic rights effectively.

