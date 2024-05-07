DLSA Budgam promotes Voter Education under SVEEP

BUDGAM: In order to promote, encourage voter literacy and participation of voters in the electoral process, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam under the aegis of JKLSA today organized awareness programme at ADR Center Budgam under SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) initiative.

The programme was organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the guidance of Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Chairman DLSA Budgam and under the supervision of Jehangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA Budgam.

The programme witnessed the participation of Jehangir Ahmad Bakshi Secretary DLSA; Shahrooq Ahmad Bhat, Deputy LADC; Adv. Zafer Mehdi, Feroz Ahmad Mir trained Mediator, Rouf Ahmad Assistant LADC, Adv Aarizo, Adv Mohammad Iqbal Wani, members of bar, Panel Lawyers, staff members of DLSA Budgam, and PLVs of DLSA Budgam.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary DLSA Budgam highlighted the importance of Right to Vote in a democracy. He also explained precautions and necessary steps to be followed by the voters while casting their vote. Shahrooq Ahmad Bhat deliberated upon the topic and said that the casting of the vote is a fundamental right after attaining the age of 18 years. He also elucidated the rights of the voters in light of the constitution.

Adv. Zafer Mehdi also spoke on the topic and deliberated on the reasons and fundamentals behind the system of voting. Adv. Feroz Ahmad shed light on the rights of voters and promotion of voter literacy and voter participation. Adv. Arizo highlighted the importance of female participation in the electoral process of the country as 33% reservation is meant for the females to represent their voices.