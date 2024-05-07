CUK’s NSS, DSW holds voters awareness campaign

GANDERBAL: The NSS unit and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) Tuesday organised an awareness campaign to promote electoral literacy in the varsity’s Tulmulla campus and its adjoining areas.

The campaign focused on informing the university staff members and the people, encouraging them to register and vote in an informed and ethical manner, fostering universal engagement in the democratic process.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool wished best for the campaign. Dr. Irfan Aalam- Dean DSW, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Ahanger-NSS Programme Coordinator, Dr Kaukab Azeem-Head Department of Physical Education & NSS Programme Officers Dr. Nookaraju, Dr. Mohammad Muzamil Shah, Dr. Shahid Sultan, students, teaching and administrative staff also participated.