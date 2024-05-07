General Observer visits Kupwara to oversee election preparedness

KUPWARA: General Observer for 01- Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Baramulla, Deependra Singh Kushwah, today visited Kupwara district to oversee election preparedness. He undertook a comprehensive inspection of various election installations and made a detailed assessment of the action plan in the district.

On reaching Kupwara, DEO Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan and SSP Kupwara, Shobit Saksena, briefed the Observer regarding the election preparedness including enforcement of model code of conduct, expenditure monitoring, security plan, transport and communication plan and the functioning of VSTs and FSTs and coordination efforts to ensure a successful election process.

The General Observer accompanied by DEO Kupwara and other officers visited the District Election Control Room, Kupwara, where he took stock of election related activities being monitored. He checked the daily reports including, Law and order report, FST, SST report and C-vigil app.

Observer undertook meticulous inspection of functioning District MCMC Kupwara where he inspected Print, Electronic and Social Media monitoring and took the appraisal of action taken reports.

The General Observer inspected the Distribution and Collection Center established at Government Degree College Sogam and Model Polling station No’s 61 and 62 established at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sogam where the General Observer took detailed assessment of facilities and arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

On the occasion, the Observer instructed the concerned to ensure all safety measures and adherence to the guidelines of Election Commission of India to facilitate smooth and efficient election process.