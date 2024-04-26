LS poll: Nomination filing process commences for B’la PC

BARAMULLA: In accordance with the Election schedule announced by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the Returning Officer (RO), 01-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa today issued Election Notification for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections-2024 in the Baramulla Constituency

The RO, 01-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency held a press conference in this regard at his office chamber, here.

During the briefing, the RO said that the Form-1 has been issued from the RO Office Baramulla and all the interested candidates who want to contest Lok Sabha Election from 01-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency can file the nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Baramulla.

Minga Sherpa informed that the nomination filing period for Parliamentary Constituency commenced at 11:00 AM on April 26th and the window will remain open until 3:00 PM on 3rd May, allowing interested candidates to submit their nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha Election.

He said that the nomination forms would be scrutinized on 4th May here at the Office of the RO Baramulla, while the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination is set for 6th of May upto 3 pm. The Constituency is slated to go to the polls on 20th of May.

Providing information on Parliamentary Constituency, the RO stated that it comprises 2103 polling stations spread across 16 assembly constituencies of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts and two assembly segments within Budgam District.

Minga Sherpa reassured that the administration has implemented comprehensive measures and followed guidelines of Election Commission of India at every step to ensure the conduct of elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

RO further said that arrangements have been meticulously put in place to ensure the availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at all the polling stations with special provisions for the voters with physical disabilities.