Muslim neighbours help perform last rites of two Kashmiri Pandit women in Kulgam

Kulgam: Keeping up with the tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood, Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits in this scorching heat once again jointly performed the last rites of two Pandit women in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

Reports said that as soon as the news of two Kashmiri pandit women—Chand Rani (80) and Kaushali Devi (83)—death spread in the area, the members of Muslim community came together to help the Kashmiri Pandit family in performing their last rites.

“From setting up the cremation pyre to the last minute details of carrying the earthen pot to the cremation ground, local Muslims did all, besides carrying the bodies for the final journey,” the reports said.

Reports said that the deceased women were later cremated in the cremation ground by their relatives—(KNO)