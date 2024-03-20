Mirzapur 3 First Look: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Return with a Bang

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video unveiled an extensive slate of over 60 titles on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into their forthcoming movies and shows. Amid the anticipation for various releases, fans were treated to a sneak peek of Mirzapur Season 3. The teaser clip featured Ali Fazal ascending stairs with a rod on his shoulders, followed by Pankaj Tripathi in a contemplative moment by a waterfall dressed in a traditional dhoti kurta. The teaser also showcased intense moments of Ali Fazal yelling amidst car sequences, with Kaleen Bhaiya, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, asking, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein? (Did you forget us?)” The teaser further teased glimpses of other returning cast members including Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, and Isha Talwar.

Mirzapur, which premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020, has been eagerly awaited by fans since the announcement of its third season. Mirzapur has undoubtedly emerged as a frontrunner in the Indian web space, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Ali Fazal, who portrays Guddu Bhaiya in the series, recently reflected on his journey with the character, admitting to initially challenging the director’s vision regarding Guddu’s appearance. Ali Fazal also revealed that since he was required to bulk up for the role, he did not take any protein shakes or any other additives. He shared that he had changed his diet and worked out a lot. “

In an interview with Jist, Ali said, “For Guddu, I had to almost fight with my director at the time that I don’t see him having hair. My most boring time in my life was working out for Mirzapur. I couldn’t sleep. We would work out for three hours every day and while doing that, you have to maintain your peace because we are creators. I refused using the wrong means.”

