Militant recruitment has come down in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Saturday said that recruitment into militant ranks have reduced while the number of active militants is “less than half of what it used to be in the past.”

The top police officer of J&K made these remarks while talking to media following a visit to north Kashmir’s Kupwara where he visited the family of the police officer killed in Khanyar, Srinagar and reviewed security situation with top police, Army, BSF and CRPF.

“There has been reduction in militant recruitment and youth are leading their lives mindfully. Youth need to focus on life, studies and career. They should avoid doing any irresponsible act,” the DGP said while responding to a question on militant recruitment.

To a question about the number of militants and OGWs in north Kashmir, the DGP said: “Sharing the number is not important but what is significant is that there numbers have reduced to less than half of what it used to be in the past.”

“Claims by police and security agencies are based on facts. We have carried many successful counter-terrorism operations. Number of terrorists have come down. Terror infrastructure has been destroyed to a large extent and many leaders have been eliminated,” he said.

He added: “These incidents are outcome of such frustration by pro-Pakistan militants that they kill innocent people. Yesterday one of our colleagues was killed. A non-local labourer was killed. Tell me which religion and faith allows it?”.

He further said that “these elements will be given severe punishment here and they will be punished (in world hereafter) also.”

“I will reiterate that peace is taking roots and this environment is not conducive for those who are working against it.”

Regarding the purpose of his visit to Kupwara, he said: “As you know, one of our colleagues Probationary sub-inspector (SI) Arshid Ahmad was killed in Srinagar while performing duties. We are proud of his martyrdom and at the same time we have grief and sorrow and such we came to offer condolences to the families.”

He said while interacting with public there, people expressed resentment “which depicts that people are supporting the role of police.”

“Those responsible for the killing will be soon brought to book,” he said, adding, “Family of Arshid have with patience understood that role of uniformed men and dangers facing while performing duties. We will continue to face such dangers. We offer tributes to him.”

He also “reiterated” that police will continue to fight against militancy and “we will continue to work for maintaining peace and create environment in which people will perform their routine work without any disturbance.”

“We also held a security review meeting with police, army, BSF and CRPF. We decided on what actions we need to take in future for strengthening peace and security,” he said. (GNS)