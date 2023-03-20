Srinagar: More than 13 lakh migratory birds visited Kashmir this winter.

A fresh census conducted by the wildlife department revealed that nearly 13 lakh winged guests from various countries visited Kashmir from October last year.

On February 2, the wildlife department conducted a census in Hokersar, Shalabugh, Hygam, Mirgund, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkhoori, and 25 other water bodies in the Valley.

“The exact number of the birds can’t be known. However, our census, which relies on inspection and estimation, reveals that approximately 13 lakh birds have visited the valley. We conducted a census in eight protected wetlands and other water bodies which included Dal and Wular,” Afshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden (Wetlands), told The Kashmir Monitor.

Last year, as many as 12 lakh migratory birds visited the valley. Data revealed that 40 lakh migratory birds arrived in the valley wetlands in the last four years.

This year, new and rare species made Kashmir their winter abode.

These rare species included falcated duck, whooper swan, long-tail duck, and others. “Some first-time visitors rested in our wetlands, which is a very good indication of the improvement in the conservation of their habitat in Kashmir. We hope more birds come next winter,” Dewan said.

With the change in weather, a major proportion of the birds have already left for home.

“March is the month when these birds start leaving for their summer destinations. A major proportion has already left. The remaining birds too will leave in the coming days,” she said.

Every year, Kashmir valley receives lakhs of migratory birds from colder regions including Russia, Europe, and Central Asia. While a major proportion stays in Hokersar, others travel to several wetlands in Shalbug, Mirgund, and Hygam. The wildlife department has intensified its surveillance in all the wetlands to prevent poaching of these rare birds.