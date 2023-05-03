Srinagar, May 3: Media Education Research Centre, University of Kashmir, on Wednesday organised a seminar on ‘Misinformation in the Digital Age: Perspectives and Challenges’ to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session as Chief Guest, while Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, was the guest of honour.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said new technology has made things easier for media persons but has put an added responsibility on their shoulders to see how to maintain both ethics and authenticity of news circulating faster through these technologies.

“Once any misinformation circulates even inadvertently, it happens to have done the damage. And when it happens, it has a negative impact on the image and credibility of the concerned media person as well as the concerned media institution,” she said.

The VC urged the young media students to lead from the front in raising awareness on social and environmental issues, including mental health, drug abuse and climate change, among others, at grassroots.

The VC, who released the latest issue of ‘MERC Times’ on the occasion, assured full support to further development and progression of the department.

Earlier, Head, MERC Prof Sabeha Mufti welcomed the guests and expressed her gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for gracing the occasion as chief guest. She thanked other distinguished guests, including senior journalists Riyaz Masroor, Naseer A Ganai and Talha Jehangir for sharing their views on the topic.

Prof Mufti also gave a detailed account of the MERC’s alumni who are working in different local, national and international organisations.

Riyaz Masroor discussed the nature of misinformation, while Naseer Ahmad Ganai talked about misinformation during and after reporting. Mr Talha Jehangir explained the need to understand misinformation and the importance of filtering it out.

The event also featured a photo-exhibition of works from MERC students, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Syeda Afshana. Dr Rashid Maqbool, faculty MERC, conducted proceedings of the session, which was attended by MERC faculty members, research scholars and students, besides senior academics and officers, including Dr Ashfaq Zarri, Joint Registrar.