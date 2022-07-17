Hollywood star Bradley Cooper reportedly has a new beau and the internet can’t get enough. The star has allegedly been quietly dating US political aide Huma Abedin for some months now, with some social media users evoking comparisons to celebrity power couple George and Amal Clooney.

According to reports in the international Cooper and Abedin were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a close friend of both parties.

Bradley Cooper, who split with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2019, shares five-year-old daughter Lea with the supermodel. (AFP)

As the rumors continue to swirl, with no confirmation from either camp, we take a closer look at Abedin.

Michigan-born Abedin, who is of Indian and Pakistani descent, has a close relationship with Jeddah, having moved there with her parents when she was two years old before she moved back to the US to attend college.

In 2009, Abedin was appointed deputy chief of staff to Clinton in the US State Department and kept working with her throughout the former’s marriage to US congressman Anthony Weiner and the sexting scandal that followed in 2016. The scandal ended her marriage to Weiner and saw her file for sole custody of their son Jordan, now 10 years old.

