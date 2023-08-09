In order to boost Medical Tourism in the country, the centre has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism. In a written reply during a Lok Sabha session on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health said it is coordinating with other Ministries and stakeholders viz. Hospitals, Medical Value Travel (MVT) facilitators, Insurance Companies, NABH, etc to promote medical value travel in the country. Kashmir valley too has the potential of being counted among the premier destinations for medical and wellness tourism. This burgeoning industry has the power to not only boost the local economy but also elevate Kashmir’s standing on the global tourism map. With strategic planning and sustainable development, the valley can attract health-seeking travelers from across the globe. In recent years, the demand for wellness tourism has surged worldwide, with travelers seeking holistic experiences to rejuvenate their minds and bodies. Kashmir’s lush green valleys, pristine lakes, and therapeutic climate make it an idyllic setting for wellness retreats. From yoga and meditation retreats to Ayurvedic spas, wellness centers in Kashmir can cater to those seeking relaxation, stress relief, and inner peace. Moreover, the traditional knowledge of healing practices passed down through generations can be integrated into these wellness experiences. Local practitioners of ancient healing techniques like Sufi meditation, herbal remedies, and traditional massage can contribute to the authenticity and uniqueness of wellness offerings. Kashmir valley also has an enchanting cultural tapestry to showcase. From its traditional music and dance to handicrafts and festivals, there is much to explore and celebrate. Integrating cultural experiences into medical and wellness tourism can provide a holistic journey for travelers, enriching their visit and fostering a deeper connection with the local community. Kashmir’s diverse cuisine, with its aromatic spices and unique flavors, can be a delightful aspect of the tourism experience. From mouth-watering Wazwan dishes to refreshing kahwa tea, the valley’s food culture can be presented as a key attraction for tourists, promoting culinary tourism alongside medical and wellness offerings. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of medical services in Kashmir compared to western countries makes it an attractive option for patients seeking quality healthcare at a fraction of the price. By leveraging this advantage, the valley can draw international patients who may also wish to combine their treatment with leisure activities, allowing them to recover amidst the tranquility and serenity that Kashmir has to offer. However, to realize the full potential of medical and wellness tourism, it is essential to build trust and confidence among potential travelers. This can be achieved by adhering to international standards of healthcare, obtaining necessary accreditations, and ensuring transparent pricing and ethical practices. To make this happen, investments in infrastructure are equally crucial. Enhancing transportation networks, upgrading accommodation facilities, and providing modern amenities will enhance the overall experience for visitors. Additionally, language support services and cultural sensitivity training for healthcare professionals can help bridge communication gaps and foster a welcoming environment for international patients. The transformation into a medical and wellness tourism hub will not only contribute to the economic growth of Kashmir but also enhance its image on the global stage.

