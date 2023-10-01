Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha actively participated in the ‘One Hour of citizen-led Shramdaan for the Swachhata campaign’ and led a cleanliness and de-weeding drive at Dal Lake. He was joined by citizens from diverse backgrounds who gathered in significant numbers to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi by contributing to the cleanliness initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasized the profound impact of our surroundings on our life experiences. He stressed that cleanliness is the gateway to happiness, joy, and prosperity, drawing us closer to divinity. He expressed his delight in witnessing a growing societal ambition for cleanliness, transforming garbage-free cities and villages from mere imagination into reality.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the people to unite and work together to realize the vision of a ‘Garbage-Free India.’ He highlighted the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign, initiated under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which has evolved into a Jan-Andolan (people’s movement) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored the collective responsibility to preserve the environment, including lakes and rivers, while spreading awareness about cleanliness.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha noted that the Swachh revolution in Jammu and Kashmir is not only fostering cleaner surroundings but also creating new job opportunities, increasing revenues, and enhancing the overall quality of life. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Union Territory Administration to bolster the Swachhata (cleanliness) movement in the region.

During the Union Territory-level event, Lieutenant Governor Sinha commended both citizens and the administration for achieving ODF PLUS (Open Defecation Free Plus) status for all villages in Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Model’ category. He described this historic milestone as a testament to the collective determination to build vibrant villages filled with potential, opportunities, and self-confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor Sinha administered the Swachhata Pledge to officials and citizens alike. Additionally, he inaugurated a fleet of Shikaras and participated in a cleanup drive at Char Chinar. At Golden Island in Dal Lake, he engaged with school students, encouraging them to become ‘Swachhagrahi’ champions of cleanliness.