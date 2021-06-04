Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Leopard kills minor girl, body parts found in Budgam

FILE PHOTO

Budgam: A leopard killed a minor girl and devoured most parts of her body in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Friday.

They said the girl identified as Adda Yasir Mir (5) daughter of Yasir Ahmad Mir had gone missing from Housing Colony Ompora Humhama Budgam from 4 p.m. after which her family lodged a report with nearby police station.

 

While most people suspected that the girl was taken away by the leopard and their worst fears came true when team of police, SDRF and locals found few of her body parts in the area in dense nursery.

The locals said that a leap (group) of leopards was seen roaming in the area for quite a some time now and accused wildlife officials of doing little to trap the wild beasts. No wildlife officer could be immediately contacted for comments. (GNS)


