Srinagar, May 8: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday said that the upcoming Youth20 Consultation meet on climate change at the University of Kashmir on May 11 is a historical occassion and an event of global importance. She said it is a great opportunity to showcase our youth as active contributors in fight against climate change.

Prof Nilofer made the remarks while addressing a pre-event press conference organised regarding the Youth20 Consultation being held on the theme “Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability A Way of Life”.

KU to host Youth 20 consultation meet on May 11

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“It is a historical occasion for the University of Kashmir to be organising this event under India’s G20 Presidency. The University considers it as an event of national and global importance and has put in place all necessary logistical and other arrangements well in advance. Our faculty members, officers, research scholars and students have been actively involved in making this event a great success,” she said.

The VC thanked the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur and Honourable Chancellor Shri Manoj Sinha for choosing the University of Kashmir for the mega event.

The event will be attended by dignitaries from the Central Government, J&K UT Administration, 17 international delegates, 4 international speakers, 12 national speakers and 26 national delegates, the Vice-Chancellor said.

“To make the event more inclusive and result-oriented, we have invited participants from universities across the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. We also have participation of students from the school education department and higher education department,” the VC said, adding that four panel discussions on important aspects of climate change will be held during the technical deliberations.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Highlighting the importance of the theme, the VC said, “We have chosen this theme deliberately in view of its high importance for the country in general, and our youth in particular. Because this engagement and involvement of youth in the conversation and dialogue on climate change is one big intervention that India’s G20 Presidency has made. It is therefore an occasion for our youth to come forward and share their ideas on how they can contribute to addressing and mitigating the impacts of climate change.”.

These ideas will eventually be taken to the G20 platform and shall contribute to policymaking in its critical areas, she said, adding: “We have also opted for this theme in view of enormous research work which our University has been conducting in the area of climate change. The research work done in this University on climate change has been published and acknowledged globally”.

Third important reason for choosing this theme is the fact that we live in the Himalayan region, which is prone to various natural disasters like landslides, flooding and avalanches. The J&K UT also falls in Seismic Zone-V and is therefore vulnerable to earthquakes.

“The Youth20 Consultation therefore offers us an opportunity to deliberate upon these important aspects and see how best our youth can contribute to

mitigating the climate change impacts in the region using ‘youth power’ as a means to achieve this goal,” the VC said.

This mega event reflects our deep commitment to further tread the path of academic excellence with great determination and sustained

focus, she said.

“This event will further encourage our faculty, research scholars and students to pursue their academic goals with greater vigor. The University will also use this occasion to further collaborate in research with our sister universities in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, and other institutions of national and international repute in the country.

This is indeed a moment of great celebration for all of us, especially our young students,” the VC said, seeking

cooperation of media in amplifying the message of the Youth20 event.