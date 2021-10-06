‘Koshur Reggae’: Kashmir rapper’s ‘chali chali’ song breaks internet; ‘Love it’, says Raveena Tandon

Srinagar: Forget Jamaican reggae, Kashmir rapper Ubaid Taj Beigh’s ‘Koshur Reggae’ is breaking the internet. From Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon to ordinary Kashmiris, Ubaid’s heartbreak song is being shared by one and all on social media platforms.

Though the song is about heartbreak, it was conceived with an aim to entertain people and relieve them of depression. Interestingly, the song was ‘leaked’ on WhatsApp before the making of the video.

Source: Facebook

“We recorded it last month and we were in the process of making its video. But, the song was leaked on WhatsApp and we had to make a video in a hurry. I am glad nevertheless that the song is breaking the internet and is being shared by all. We are also planning to shoot a fresh video,” Ubaid told The Kashmir Monitor.

Hailing from Srinagar city, the 26-year-old amateur singer said he conceived the song with an aim to entertain people in the Valley.

“There is a lot of depression among people in Kashmir. I once visited a family court to accompany a friend but was saddened to see that people are having a lot of stress, depression, and anxiety. Therefore, I decided to make this song to entertain people and relieve depression. I also wanted to convey a message that one should not get depressed in case of heartbreak and move forward in life,” he said.

Ubaid said he was self-taught and wanted to introduce the Jamaican music form in the Valley.

“I have been singing and composing for the last 12 years and I am self-taught. In fact, I am the first Kashmiri rapper and now I am the first to introduce ‘Koshur reggaeton’. As a response to ‘Chali Chali’ has been overwhelming, I am planning to do more projects in the near future,” he said.

While Raveena Tandon wrote ‘Love it’ on Twitter after listening to the song, ‘chali chali’ is getting rave reviews from the netizens.

“This is UK top 10 charts material! Awesome creativity there! Hands down No. 1 of all Keashir creations till now… however the audio warrants a much better video.. of course, that needs a lot more resources.. But would be totally worth it,” commented Maahin Khan on YouTube.

‘Pro Nation’ wrote: “All music and lyrics aside, I liked your style of vibing and how you move on the beats! The creativity and the music feel of this song made me feel like I’m listening to artists like `Divine’ who consider using local memes in their songs. Hats off! Keep uploading…”