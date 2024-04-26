SSP Shopian reviews arrangements for LS polls

SHOPIAN: SSP Shopian Tanushree-IPS visited various camping locations in district Shopian to take stock of arrangements made with regard to the ongoing Lok Sabha election-2024.

On her visit, she was accompanied by CO of CRPF 14BN Shri Bimlash Chandra Jha, Addl SP Shopian, SDPO Zainapora, DySP Hqrs Shopian, DySP DAR Shopian and other officers of Shopian Police and CRPF. She was briefed by the officers in detail about security arrangements to be put in place to conduct ongoing Lok Sabha Elections-2024 smoothly.

During the visit, security review of all locations enroute and detailed arrangements was discussed in detail. SSP Shopian also inspected availability of better places and facilities for officers and Jawans deployed for the duties.

SSP Shopian directed the officers to maintain highest level of alertness and ensure proper access control and all necessary facilities at all camping locations across the district.