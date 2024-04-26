‘DYD’: KU VC interacts with students at IoT Zakura

SRINAGAR: To assess the progress and implementation of the ‘Design Your Degree (DYD)’ programme across its campuses, the Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan, Monday interacted with the mentors and students of the ‘flagship’ degree at the Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus here.

While expressing her appreciation for the smooth launch and conduct of the DYD programme on the campus, Prof Nilofer Khan stressed upon the need to encourage experiential learning among the students and adoption of innovative pedagogy, an official statement issued here read.

“Since, ours is a big university, we had to prepare well for ensuring good human resource, infrastructure and timely framing of curriculum by having interactions with experts and other stakeholders,” the spokesperson quoted Prof Nilofer Khan as saying, adding that the varsity launched the degree “when we are 100 percent ready”.

Prof Khan further said that the concept of DYD has been well-received by the university and that the varsity did its best to ensure its timely launch.

Terming the initial enrolment as a significant part of KU’s academic history, Prof Khan hoped that the DYD programme would emerge as the flagship degree in the coming years.

“You are the lucky ones to be the first batch of this expedition,” she reiterated.

Dean College Development Council, Prof Khursheed Butt; Director, IoT, Zakura, Prof Tariq Banday; Dean, College of Engineering, Prof Muzaffar Andrabi; Special Secretary to KU VC, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri; Academic Coordinator, DYD, Prof Syeda Afshana and Administrative Coordinator, Qazi Junaid besides the team of mentors drawn from various university departments and students of the DYD programme attended the meeting, the statement added.