In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Today's Paper
April 18, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
‘Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic’: PM Modi appeals Swami Avdheshanand
New Covid wave hits children with severe symptoms; here is what experts say
‘Care Kashmir Initiative’ distributes masks in Srinagar
No country for women
COVID19: India records highest ever single-day spike with 2,61,500 cases
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Showbiz-Tech
Search
Videos
Kashmir tourism gets a boost but COVID plays spoilsport
Spiking fire incidents in Kashmir
J&K DDC election: Second phase voting begins amid tight security, 321 candidates in fray
Video: Phase 1 of maiden DDC polls in J&K
Pencil Carvers of Kashmir
Kashmir Papier Mache: Bearing the brunt, artists on verge of quitting
Video: Kashmir saffron sees a low yield, yet again
Previous
Tral woman with bullet wound succumbs at SMHS hospital
Next
Major reshuffle in administration, 66 KAS officers transferred
Home
Latest News
Lead Stories
News
Kashmir
India
World
Politics
Education
Business
Environment
Health
Sports
Editors’ Picks
Videos
Lifestyle
Tech-Film
Today’s Paper
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Showbiz-Tech
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
kashmir
cover
news
state
COVID-19
See all results
Subscribe Now
Join millions of others and stay up to date with the latest developments.
Subscribe NOW
I consent to the
terms and conditions
Leave this field empty if you're human: