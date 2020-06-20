Kashmir IAS officer threatens China – in poetic style

Srinagar: An IAS officer in Kashmir known for his poetic skills has warned China of dire consequences in his own style days after the violent faceoff between Indian and Chinese forces in which 20 soldiers including a Colonel were killed in Galwan valley of Ladakh.

Aijaz Asad, Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, shared a few poetic lines on his personal Twitter handle.

“badi bhuul kar raha hai, sochta hai #Galwan milay ga, do qadam gar hum chale, phir tujhe HongKong na Taiwan milay ga (Views are personal),” Aijaz tweeted on Thursday.

The lines roughly translate to: “You are mistaken if you think you will get Galwan; if we walk even two steps, you will lose both Hong Kong and Taiwan.”

badi bhuul kar raha hai, sochta hai #Galwan milay ga do qadam gar hum chale, phir tujhe HongKong na Taiwan milay ga

(Views are personal) — Aijaz Asad (@AsadmAijaz) June 18, 2020

A day later he shared the same lines but in Hindi in another tweet.

बड़ी भूल कर रहा है, सोचता हैं! गलवान मिलेगा ।

दो कदम अगर हम चले फिर तुझे, हॉंगकॉंग ना ताइवान मिलेगा।।

(विचार व्यक्तिगत हैं) — Aijaz Asad (@AsadmAijaz) June 19, 2020

Aijaz hails from Mendhar, Poonch, and is an IAS officer of 2012 batch. He is a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi.

His maiden poetry book BarfZaar was selected by the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad for the prestigious literature award – Bhasha Parishad Yuva Puruskar – for the year 2019.

Aijaz’s tweet came a day before PM Narendra Modi claimed that “no one” entered or occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

Shortly afterwards, Beijing Friday reiterated its claim on the entire Galwan valley in Ladakh and said the region was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control and had been patrolled by People’s Liberation Army for “many years”.

“The Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement.

China’s PLA western command had in a statement issued on Tuesday initially raised the issue, saying: “The sovereignty of the Galwan River Valley has always been ours.”

On Thursday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had dismissed the PLA’s claim as “exaggerated and untenable”.