Kashmir artisans, especially carpet weavers, are facing a tough time. The craft of carpet weaving is witnessing the worst slump ever. Kashmiri handmade carpets are famous all over the world, however, with the introduction of machines, this craft is dying a slow death. Weavers say that they are hardly able to meet ends. They say they won’t allow their kids to follow their ancestral business, as the returns are nearly zero.