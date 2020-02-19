Kashmir artisans: Lost to machines
Kashmir artisans, especially carpet weavers, are facing a tough time. The craft of carpet weaving is witnessing the worst slump ever. Kashmiri handmade carpets are famous all over the world, however, with the introduction of machines, this craft is dying a slow death. Weavers say that they are hardly able to meet ends. They say they won’t allow their kids to follow their ancestral business, as the returns are nearly zero.
Foreign delegates reach Srinagar
The 25 foreign diplomats today reached Srinagar to witness the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370.The group includes envoys from European Union, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands and Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Envoys from Canada, New Zealand, Poland Uganda, Namibia, Rawanda Guinea, Dominican Republic, Afghanistan and Mexico are also part of the delegation.
Soon after arriving at Srinagar International Airport, the envoys were taken to famed Dal Lake for Shikara ride.
Prices of essentials skyrocket in Kashmir
The rates of essential commodities including meat, vegetables, and fruits have skyrocketed in Kashmir due to frequent closure of Srinagar- Jammu national highway,
Winged guests arrive
Migratory birds in Kashmir have started to make their yearly journey to Kashmir
Hokersar wetland is abound with such birds these days
The authorities claim they are making all efforts to stop poaching of these precious creatures
Flights of different species of birds are seen in various other wetlands of the valley