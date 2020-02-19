Connect with us
Related Topics:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Comments

Wide Ball

Foreign delegates reach Srinagar

The 25 foreign diplomats today reached Srinagar to witness the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370.The group includes envoys from European Union, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands and Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Envoys from Canada, New Zealand, Poland Uganda, Namibia, Rawanda Guinea, Dominican Republic, Afghanistan and Mexico are also part of the delegation.
Soon after arriving at Srinagar International Airport, the envoys were taken to famed Dal Lake for Shikara ride.
February 12, 2020

Wide Ball

Prices of essentials skyrocket in Kashmir

The rates of essential commodities including meat, vegetables, and fruits have skyrocketed in Kashmir due to frequent closure of Srinagar- Jammu national highway,
February 4, 2020

Wide Ball

Winged guests arrive

Migratory birds in Kashmir have started to make their yearly journey to Kashmir

Hokersar wetland is abound with such birds these days

The authorities claim they are making all efforts to stop poaching of these precious creatures

Flights of different species of birds are seen in various other wetlands of the valley
January 3, 2020

