Job Vacancy: Lecturers Required at Islamia Faridiya Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar – Applications Open Until 10/08/2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islamia Faridiya Higher Secondary School in Kishtwar invites eligible candidates to apply for the position of lecturer. Interested applicants must submit their applications to the undersigned office by 10th August 2023, during working days and office hours.

Criteria for Weightage (out of 100 points):

Graduation – 20 points Post Graduate – 20 points B.Ed./M.Ed. – 20 points Experience – 10 points Interview/Viva Voce – 30 points

Applicants should provide self-attested copies of qualification certificates and two passport-size photographs along with their applications.

Date: 27/07/2023 Signature: Zakir Hussain Wani (JKAS) Notification No.: JKWB/KTW/2023/621-23