The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an advance notification pertaining to the upcoming Driving Tests for various posts of Driver, Driver-II, and Tractor Driver. This notice is applicable to candidates who have applied for the mentioned posts under different notifications, specifically 05 of 2021 (Item 721, 722), 02 of 2022 (Item 19, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56), 04 of 2022 (Item 104 to 121, and 158 to 167, and 184), and 01 of 2023 (Item 07).

As per the notice, the Driving Tests are tentatively scheduled to be conducted from 21st August 2023 at two designated locations: Jammu and Srinagar. Candidates who are eligible for these tests must adequately prepare for the evaluation. The JKSSB will announce the detailed schedule for each candidate’s test separately.

It is highly recommended that aspiring candidates closely monitor the official JKSSB website and other official communication channels to remain informed about any further announcements or potential changes to the schedule. Staying updated will ensure candidates have all the necessary information to participate in the Driving Tests successfully.