J&K Police announces cash rewards for persons providing info on anti-nation activities

Jammu, February 10: Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced rewards to the persons for sharing information regarding anti-national activities.

Rupees 5,00,000 will be awarded to whoever locates the trans-border tunnel, used by ANEs to tranship terrorists, explosives, and contraband consignments.

Rupees 3,00,000 will be rewarded to;

Whoever sees a drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms/ammunition, or explosive materials leads to the recovery of the said dropped material.

Whoever gives actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving drone deliveries and/ or transporting arms/ ammunition/ narcotics from border/ LoC to hinterland or Punjab and the said intelligence gets corroborated during further action.

Rupees 2,00,000 in each case will be rewarded to;

Whoever provides information based on which inter-state narcotic modules are busted.

Whoever gives information about persons talking to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers or separatists in jails in India which leads to the successful discovery of facts including recoveries/busting of modules during investigations/inquiries that are initiated on receipt of the information.

Whoever gives information about persons who are talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as mukhbir and passing on their details like photo, address, movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants for their targeting and the information gets corroborated during investigations/inquiries that are initiated on receipt of the information.

Rupees 1,00,000 will be rewarded to whoever gives information about persons in masjids or madrassas or schools or colleges who are encouraging, inducing, and inciting people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up guns and the information gets corroborated during investigation/inquiries that are initiated on receipt of the information.

The general public may give information to

SSP Srinagar on 9419096599

SSP Ganderbal on 9419130411

SSP Budgam on 9419059877

SSP Anantnag on 7051117500

SSP Kulgam on 7051510651

SSP Shopian on 7006045309

SSP Awantipora on 9419157306

SSP Pulwama on 9818774764

SSP Baramulla on 7051000999

SSP Handwara on 9419049747

SSP Kupwara on 6005904906

SSP Sopore on 9596773001

SSP Bandipora on 9596767418

Telephone number of Jammu zone

SSP Jammu on 9419351111

SSP Kathua on 9419030202

SSP Samba on 9419119266

SSP Udhampur on 9419010420

SSP Reasi on 925571332

SSP Poonch on 9419102402

SSP Rajouri on 9541900721

SSP Doda on 9469076014

SSP Ramban on 9716033581

SSP Kishtwar on 9419172000