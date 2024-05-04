Kashmir wants peace, not return to stone pelting era: Rana

JAMMU: Describing the ongoing elections as an opportunity to demonstrate preference for peace and transformation through their power of vote, Senior BJP leader Mr Devender Singh Rana today said the people of Kashmir would make their voice louder against any machination to push the Valley back to era of stone-pelting and bandhs, promoted by political actors for vested interest.

“Politically sagacious people of the Valley are within their rights to ask the exploitative leaders why they failed in bringing end to the nightmarish culture of stone-pelting and bandh during their respective tenures that is a glaring reality of the past over four years now”, Rana said during interactions with deputations and delegations.

He said the people are wise enough to judge as to who promoted regular acts of stone-pelting that did not only cripple the economic activity and academics but resulted in the killing and maiming of hundreds of innocent young people. The people also understand now that the boiling Kashmir was their political investment to rehabilitate the corridors of power. On the one hand they played with the sensibilities of the people and on the other they kept bullying New Delhi for furthering their agendas to remain glued to power, he added.

“In the changed scenario, however, as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular are now forcefully voicing their resolute stance in favor of peace, shunning the tumultuous era of stone pelting and bandhs besides giving a big chance to stability and progress. Embracing a collective aspiration for tranquility, Kashmir’s determination for strengthening harmony, prosperity and inclusive development is unwavering, he added.