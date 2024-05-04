General Observer visits 9-Uri AC; ensures AMFs

BARAMULLA: In view of the General Elections to Lok Sabha in 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency on 20th of May, the General Observer for 1-Baramulla PC, Deependra Singh Kushwah, accompanied by ARO 9-Uri Assembly Segment, Javid Ahmad Rather, today conducted a comprehensive inspection of the dispatch center and various polling stations within the subdivision Uri.

The visit aimed to ensure that all polling stations have Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) in accordance with ECI guidelines. A comprehensive assessment of infrastructure and amenities was conducted at each site to guarantee a smooth and effective voting process for all voters.

During the visit, the Observer visited and assessed the arrangements at the Dispatch Center in Uri, where from the poll parties and election materials would be distributed to the individual polling stations of the assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha Elections.

Deependra Singh further inspected several polling stations in the border villages and conducted a comprehensive assessment of various essential aspects such as availability of ramps, sanitation facilities, provision of drinking water and electricity supply—all of which fall under the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), to be provided to the poll parties as per the ECI guidelines.

To create an environment conducive to conducting free, fair and transparent elections, the General Observer emphasized the significance of providing sufficient facilities to both voters and polling staff members.