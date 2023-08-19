Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association is organizing the UT-level Canoe Sprint Championship for men and women from August 26 to 27.

The event will be held at Pokhribal Water Sports Club near Badamwari Kathi Darwaza Srinagar. All desired players are requested to send their entries. Players must get themselves registered with J&K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association by August 24.

All the aspirants must bring an Aadhar card, DOB certificate, and PP-size photograph at the time of registration. For any queries, they can mail jandkcanoeingassociation@gmail.com or call 9622526358/7006593794

Please note this championship will be a prelude to the upcoming National Canoe Sprint Men and Women Championship 2023 in Uttarakhand. The championship will be held from September 14 to 17, 2023.

