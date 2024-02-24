Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Twist-in winner, Is Manisha Rani OUT?

Mumbai: With the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale approaching on March 2nd and 3rd, speculation about the winner is buzzing. The six remaining contestants are Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Shiv Thakare. All eyes are now on who will emerge as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Will Manisha Rani Win?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani is emerging as a potential winner, backed by a devoted fan base creating massive hype on social media. Considering the buzz, it is becoming increasingly clear that Manisha might win smoothly.

However, rumours circulate that the show’s makers might have a fixed winner this year, adding an element of mystery to the outcome. While many predict Manisha Rani’s smooth victory, there’s speculation that the makers might surprise everyone with a twist.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner

Amidst the predictions, names like Dhanashree Verma and Shoaib Ibrahim are emerging as potential winners due to their popularity. Shoaib, a prominent figure in the television industry, and Dhanashree, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, have significant followings on social media. Speculations suggest that the makers might choose either of them as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

It’s worth noting that insiders previously hinted at Shiv Thakare’s pre-planned elimination before the finale, and recent confirmation indicates his exit in the semi-finale week. The question of whether the show is genuinely predetermined remains unanswered, leaving fans in suspense until the grand finale unfolds.