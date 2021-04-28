JD Information Kashmir condoles demise of Tasleem Kounser

SRINAGAR: The Joint Director Information Kashmir division, Haris Ahmad Handoo has condoled the sudden demise ofTasleem Kaunser, an employee of the department who passed away today.

In this connection, a condolence meet was chaired by the Joint Director at Division Office, Rambagh in which all the officers and employees participated.

The officers and employees expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Tasleem Kaunser presently posted at DIC Budam.

The officers and employees on the occasion highlighted her contributions in the department and said that her death is a great loss to the department.

The officers and employees also offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, a similar condolence meeting was also held at DIC Budgam under the Chairmanship of District Information Officer, Tajamul Yousuf wherein deep grief and sorrow was expressed on the demise of Tasleem Kaunser.

The meeting prayed for eternal peace to the department soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.