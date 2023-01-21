Do you own a Kashmir carpet? And have you checked your Kashmir Carpet Authentication?

You can check the authenticity of your GI Carpets at https://iictsrinagarcarpet-gi.org

IICT has introduced QR Code based mechanism, first of its kind in the country, for the purpose of Certification & Labeling of Hand-knotted Carpets produced in Kashmir. By virtue of this QR Code mechanism, the customer would be able to check and verify requisite details of a carpet in respect of its genuineness/authenticity along with other related parameters with the help of a smart phone before purchasing the same.

The QR Code along with registered Logo printed on secured fusion label, possessing requisite covert and overt information, is to be embossed on duly tested/certified carpet so that label cannot be copied/misused. Besides, there is a unique alphanumeric code printed on the label for the purpose of verification of details of carpet on www.iictsrinagarcarpet-gi.org.

The above initiative is expected to go a long way in standardizing the quality of carpets which in turn will boost exports of Carpet Industry in the international market and they would be treated at par with the quality/price of Iranian and Turkish Hand knotted carpets.It is pertinent to mention that with a view to provide legal protection and safeguard against use of registered Geographical Indication by others, the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, J&K, initiated the process of registration of Kashmiri Handknotted Carpets under Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 way back in the year 2010.