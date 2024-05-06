Drug peddler held in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Besides, booked a notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act.

A Police party of Police Post Wussan headed by IC PP Wussan at a checkpoint established at New Colony Wussan, intercepted a person identified as Lateef Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Waripora Tapper. During search, 32 grams of Charas, 01 gold ring & cash amount of ₹250 was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Pattan where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Police booked notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority. The notorious drug smuggler namely Bilal Ahmad Sheikh son of Late Ghulam Hassan resident of Zehanpora Boniyar has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said drug smuggler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Uri, Kamalkote, Boniyar & other areas of District. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.