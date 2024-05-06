CEO, SSCL chairs review meeting on Smart City Projects

SRINAGAR: CEO, SSCL, Dr. Owais Ahmed IAS, today conducted a high-level review meeting at the SSCL Conference Hall to evaluate the progress of all Smart City Projects.

The meeting was attended by Addl. CEO, SSCL, Chief Engineer SSCL, Executive Engineers SSCL and other senior officials from SMC/SSCL including line departments and executing agencies.

The meeting was aimed to assess the status of ongoing projects, to identify potential hurdles, and to devise strategies ensuring the timely and successful completion of all projects.

Dr. Owais stressed the importance of maintaining a consistent pace to ensure that all projects are in line with the broader vision of transforming Srinagar into a technologically advanced and sustainable urban city.

Key projects discussed during the meeting encompassed infrastructure development, smart mobility solutions, urban rejuvenation programs, and the integration of technology to elevate public services and governance. While acknowledging the progress achieved thus far, CEO,SSCL underscored the necessity for sustained collaboration, innovation, and efficient project management to achieve the ambitious objectives outlined by the Smart City Mission.