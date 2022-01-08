ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, January 8, 2022
IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall hits Kashmir Valley
by
Monitor News Desk
Jan. 08, 2022 Updated 07:12 pm. IST
Heavy snowfall was seen in Srinagar and across the Kashmir valley.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
Srinagar: SMC workers remove snow from a road during heavy snowfall on Saturday.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
A man walks along with his scooter as it snows near the Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
A man rides his bicycle as snow begins to accumulate in Srinagar.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
A man rides a two wheeler while snow accumulates on his Pheran.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
A Kashmiri wipes snow from the wind screen of his car. Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
Employees of the Power Department try and fix electric wires so the power supply could be restored.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
A three wheeler makes its way amidst heavy snowfall on Saturday.
Photos KM / @UmarGanie1
#Kashmir
#Snow
#Srinagar
