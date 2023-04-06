SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to use a helicopter to ferry Class 10 exam material to snowbound centers of Gurez.

ADVERTISEMENT

All five centers for the Class X exam are snowbound and inaccessible. Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has taken up the issue with Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora so that the exam is held on schedule.

“DC Sahab has assured us that a chopper will be arranged to airlift exam material to Gurez. Our papers and other material are lying in Bandipora,” Lal Hussain, Joint Secretary, Examination, BOSE, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Exams in hard zones will start from April 8. Hard zones are those areas that are snowbound and not reachable. Since access to the area was difficult during March, the government decided to hold their exam separately.

The exam for hard zones will start from April 8. Class 10 will go first. It will be followed by the Class 12 exam which will kick off on April 11. The exam for class 11 will start on April 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All arrangements have been made. Except for Gurez, all exam centers are accessible now. Around 3975 candidates will appear for the matric exam. Forty-two centers have been set up. Likewise, 3761 candidates will appear for the Class 12 exam in 40 centers. There are 3816 candidates who will appear for the Class 11 exam in 39 centers,” said Hussain.

Earlier, the Class X exam in soft zones of Kashmir concluded on Wednesday. More than 63500 students appeared for the matriculation exam. In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP).

According to a government order, students, who are declared unsuccessful shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examinations is declared. “In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” the order said.

Officials said the March session has helped to overcome many academic hiccups for the students. “Earlier students who had to seek admission elsewhere had to face migration issues. This time students can seek admission anywhere. There will be no problem whatsoever,” said an officer.