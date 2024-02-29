“Heeramandi” Unveils New Posters: Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Other Stars Shine in the Diamond Bazaar

New Delhi: The shining stars of the Diamond Bazaar, aka Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi were introduced to us on Thursday. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The makers unveiled the posters of show’s cast this afternoon. Sharing Manisha Koirala’s poster, the makers wrote, “In a Bazaar full of diamonds, she shines the brightest. Introducing Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Check out the poster here:

Meet Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan. A stunning poster of the actress was shared and the caption on it read, “She yearns for freedom, and not just her own.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s character Fareedan was introduced with these words. “Every gem has a past, and hers is one shrouded in mystery.”

Richa Chadha plays the role of Lajjo in the series. Her character was introduced with these words, “As her beauty glows on the outside, she hides a tragic pain on the inside.”

Sanjeeda Shaikh stars as Waheeda in the series. “While they struggle for love and freedom, she yearns for something totally different – Power.”

Sharmin Segal plays the role of Alamzeb in the series. Her description on the poster says, “As everything around her dazzles with glory, she yearns for freedom to love. Introducing Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb.”

Speaking of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “I’ve made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I’ve taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one,” he said, reported news agency ANI

