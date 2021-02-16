‘Hate Speech’: NC’s Hilal Lone remanded to 10-day police custody

National Conference leader Hilal Akbar Lone was on Tuesday remanded to 10 days police custody by a local court in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that Hilal, who is also the elder son of member parliament from north Kashmir and senior NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, was remanded to 10 days police custody after he was booked by Hajin police under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He said that Hilal was remanded to 10 days police custody by the court of chief judicial magistrate Bandipora.

Earlier, Hilal was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly delivering a ‘hate speech’ during a public rally in Hajin Bandipora district.

On Monday, he was released from MLA hostel, following which he was arrested by Hajin Police.

An official said that Hilal was booked under FIR number 02/2021 under sections 153 A/ 188/ 505 IPC and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act, which was already registered at Police Station Hajin.

The official said that Hilal had delivered a hate speech while addressing a public rally during DDC election campaign in Hajin last year.

Earlier, Hilal was detained in Sumbal and was shifted by police to MLA hostel on December 25 last year. (KNO)