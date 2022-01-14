Remember Rajesh Khanna wearing a leather jacket and riding a `Yezdi’ motorcycle in a romantic Bollywood flick in the seventies!

It had become a fashion statement in the seventies and eighties before Yezdi rode off into the sunset. Come 2022, Yezdi has been reincarnated in a new avatar.

The Yezdi motorcycle brand has been resurrected and the company has introduced three new bikes under the revived brand name. It will use the 334 cc single-cylinder.

The Yezdi brand will be the third resurrection from Classic Legends after Jawa and more recently BSA. The brand was a creation of Ideal Jawa, owned by the Irani family who sold licensed Jawa motorcycles in India beginning in 1960. The Yezdi brand was introduced in 1973 by the same firm and was based on the Jawa bikes.

Classic Legends is betting big on the Yezdi brand, reviving nostalgia from the 1960s and 1970s when the original Yezdi motorcycles with 250 cc two-stroke, as well as a 350 cc twin and 175 cc single-cylinder engines were introduced. The most popular Yezdi was by far the one with the 250 cc single-cylinder engine which was introduced in several models and variants.

Prices for the Yezdi range start at Rs 1.98 lakh starting. All three bikes are built on a dual cradle chassis and the 334 cc engine but they’ve been tweaked individually on each motorcycle to suit the purpose-built character of each model

