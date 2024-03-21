HK Hyundai Unveiled Hyundai Creta N Line

Srinagar : HK Hyundai, Srinagar – unveiled Creta N Line Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom) at its dealership located at Athwajan Bypass . “N Line is a niche product aimed at younger generation with added features,” said Managing Director, HK Hyundai, . Umar Yaqoob Mir. “With the launch of Creta N Line, the total N Line base is likely to increase further,” he said. According to him, HMIL started N Line in 2021 and Creta was the third car after i20 and Venue.

The Hyundai N Line portfolio is specially engineered to redefine driving pleasure, promising an exciting journey every time you take the wheel. Complementing the front design, the Hyundai CRETA N Line offers a new rear design with sporty skid plate with red inserts, sporty twin tip exhaust. Embracing Hyundai’s unique and distinctive N Line design language, the CRETA N Line features the unique N Line emblem on the front, side and rear profile, adding more character to the car,” said General Manager, Shabir Ahmad Baba.

Manager IT-Operations, Khalid Mustafa said, “Setting new standards in automotive technology, the Hyundai CRETA N Line introduces an array of ground-breaking features that redefine the driving experience. Seamlessly integrated curvilinear 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD infotainment & 26.03 cm (10.25”) digital cluster with a multi-language UI display offers a futuristic interface, providing unparalleled clarity and functionality. The 10.25” digital cluster takes customization to the next level, allowing drivers to select from multiple themes tailored to different drive modes. Additionally, it offers essential Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS alerts and displays, including Blind Spot View Monitor, ensuring enhanced safety and awareness on the road. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, the Hyundai CRETA N Line offers over 70 Bluelink connected car features, empowering drivers with unprecedented control and convenience. Smartly integrated 148+ VR voice commands further enhance the hands-free experience.

Exhilarating outside – Heads will turn, hearts will race. Hyundai CRETA N Line isn’t just an SUV; it’s an adrenaline shot on four wheels, and its design screams it as loud and clear as the roar of the engine. From the road gripping R18 (D=462 mm) diamond cut alloys with N logo, to the sleek aerodynamics, every detail exudes performance. Feast your eyes on the sleek, horizon LED positioning lamp & DRLs and rear horizon LED tail lamp flowing seamlessly into the unique design. They aren’t just for aesthetics; they’re a declaration of dominance. Bookings for the SUV is already open and customers can use both online/offline mode for seamless services, “said Sales Manager, Mr. Irshad Ahmad Bhat.