Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch

Xiaomi’s CEO said on Monday his goal for the firm’s first electric vehicle was that it would be the “best looking, easiest to drive and smartest car” priced below CNY 500,000 (roughly Rs. 57,93,508), as the Chinese electronics maker gears up for orders this week.

The company will on Thursday evening announce its official price range and start taking orders for the car, dubbed the SU7, with the SU short for Speed Ultra. CEO Lei Jun’s comments, made on his official Weibo account, mark the first time the company has confirmed the upper end of its price range.

Anticipation for the car has been building up since Xiaomi unveiled the vehicle in December and announced it aimed to become one of the world’s top five automakers. Lei has touted it as having technology capable of delivering acceleration better than Tesla cars and Porsche’s EVs.

Xiaomi stores in China also began displaying the car on Monday, with prospective customers and car bloggers lining up to get a close view of the “ocean blue” version. In addition, the company uploaded its “Xiaomi Car” app to Chinese app stores.

The SU7 will come in two versions – one with a driving range of up to 668km (415 miles) on a single charge and another with a range of up to 800km. By comparison, Tesla’s Model S has a range of up to 650km.

China’s fifth-largest smartphone maker has been seeking to diversify into EVs amid stagnating demand for smartphones – a plan it first flagged in 2021. Other Chinese tech companies that have partnered with automakers to develop EVs include telecoms giant Huawei HWT and search engine firm Baidu.

Xiaomi has pledged to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 83,500 crore) in autos over a decade and is one of the few new players in China’s EV market to gain approval from authorities, who have been reluctant to add to the supply glut.

Its cars are being produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

