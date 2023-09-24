SRINAGAR: Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, received season’s first snowfall as prolonged dry weather continued elsewhere in Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that season’s first snowfall was recorded over higher reaches of Gulmarg. The snowfall brought the temperature down in the famous report to 15°C which was 3°C lower than yesterday, the official said.

Jammu & Kashmir | Gulmarg received the season's first light snowfall. pic.twitter.com/ILrc1lsZKk — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 25.7°C, which was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K.

Jammu recorded high of 32.2°C and it was 0.3°C below normal for the winter of J&K, the official added. (GNS)