JAMMU, JANUARY 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government has conferred J&K Govt Awards 2023 in different fields to several personalities from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deepak Kumar (Posthumously), son of Rajinder Kumar of Dhangri, Rajouri and Saroj Bala, wife of Late Rajinder Kumar of Dhangri, Rajouri have been awarded for Achievements in the field of Bravery.

Dhian Singh (Writer), Rajeshwar Singh Raju (Hindi/Dogri writer), Dr Neelam Sarin (Hindi/Dogri writer) Ghulam Nabi Haleem (Kashmiri author) and Nisar Rahi ( Pahari writer) have been selected for the Award for Achievements in the field of Literature.

Daily Excelsior Special Correspondent Nishikant Khajuria; Tejinder Singh, Editor News18; Sominder Koul, Bureau Chief ANI and Emmad Makdoomi from Greater Kashmir are conferred with the awards of Outstanding Media Persons.

Cricketer Umran Malik, Footballer Ishan Pandita, Tennis player Ankita Raina, Inshah Bashir (Basketball-Wheel Chair player), Ayeera Hassan Chisti (Wushu), Soham Kamotra (Chess), Rahul Jangral (Mountaineering), Muskan Rana (Gymnastics), Kritarthi Kotwal (Fencing) and Mannat Choudhary (Volley ball) are among those selected for Award for Outstanding Sports Persons.

In the category of Performing Arts, Vidyut Jamwal (Film actor), Aditya Dhar (Director), Mir Sarwar (Film Actor) and Noor Mohammad ( Kashmiri Folk Singer ) have been selected for the Government Award.

Sculptor Ravinder Jamwal has been awarded for Excellence in Arts & crafts while Ravinder Pandita (Save Sharda Committee) has been awarded for Social Reforms & Empowerment.

Award for Lifetime Achievements has gone to Bashir Bhaderwahi (Kashmiri/Urdu writer), Ustad Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh (Kashmiri Sufi classical Maestro) Vijay Kumar Sambyal (Indian classical Maestro) and Ramesh Hangloo (Founder/Director, Radio Sharda).

Award for Meritorious Public Service has gone to Finance Department, General Administration Department, PW(R&B) Department, Revenue Department, Information Technology Department, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment; Tourism Department; Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Dept; J&K Public Service Commission; J&K Sports Council; District Administration, Shopian; District Administration, Kupwara; District Administration Ganderbal; District Administration, Pulwama; District Administration, Jammu; District Administration Udhampur; District Administration, Doda and District Administration, Dooru-Verinag.

The Award carries a cash award, a Medal and a citation to each awardee.