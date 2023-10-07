Srinagar, October 7: The GI-tagged Adamchini and Katarani rice varieties are attracting a good number of visitors at the ‘GI Mahotsav’, Kashmir Haat.

Even as the people in the Kashmir valley have a penchant for eating rice, visitors to the GI Mahatsov exhibited a keen interest in these aromatic and easily digestible options.

Subodh Choudhary, an exporter hailing from Bihar and dealing in Katarani rice, expressed satisfaction with the response at the event. He said the Katarani variety was well-suited for Kashmir’s rice-loving populace due to its delightful aroma and digestible nature.

“Kashmiris appreciate rice in their meals, and our Katarani rice has drawn many to our stall. This variety is grown naturally without the use of fertilizers,” Choudhary told The Kashmir Monitor.

On the other hand, Ajay Kumar Singh, an exporter showcasing Adamchini rice from Uttar Pradesh, revealed that not only local residents but also traders had shown interest.

“This rice variety is aromatic and light. One can also make tasty kheer out of this rice variety. Not just locals in Kashmir but few traders have also shown interest. As this GI Mahotsav is concluding today, I have scheduled a business meeting so that Adamchini is made available in the local markets here,” Singh told The Kashmir Monitor.

Meanwhile, Bhaderwah Rajmash too was lapped up by the visitors to the GI Mahatsov. Yajur Kotwal, a participant in the event, highlighted the overwhelming demand for Bhaderwah Rajmash.

“We had bought 1.5 quintal Bhaderwah Rajmash and it was sold within the first few hours of the opening day of the GI Mahatsov. Now, people are asking from where we can get this,” Kotwal told The Kashmir Monitor.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Monday inaugurated the week-long ‘GI Mahotsav’ at the Kashmir Haat here.

More than 100 stalls of GI products from Jammu Kashmir and different parts of the country have been put up at Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground. The ‘GI Mahotsav’ concluded on Saturday.