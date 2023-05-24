Srinagar, May 24 : The delegates from different G20 countries on Wednesday visited iconic Mughal Gardens in Srinagar and are likely to visit Polo View market later in the day, officials said.

Officials said that the delegates visited iconic Nishat and Mughal Gardens on the banks of world famous Dal Lake here.

The delegates were seen clicking pictures at the Mughal Garden today with tourists.

Meanwhile, the visit comes after two-day meeting at SKICC, Srinagar.

The delegates are likely to visit J&K’s first wire-free and pedestrian market, Polo View in Lal Chowk area of the City today—(KNO)