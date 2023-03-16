

Srinagar: An 18-year-old girl had been experiencing chronic pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, bloating and pain during urination.

This had not only affected her health badly, but she was unable to conduct her routine activities too. When her symptoms refused to subside, she finally consulted Dr Swapna Misra, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Mohali, who is also a Robotic Laparoscopic and Cancer Surgeon, recently.

Medical examinations revealed that the Patient had dysmenorrhea – a disorder characterized by severe menstrual pain and cramps. Further, an ultrasound revealed two large benign cysts (measuring 13cmx10 cm) around both the ovaries.

Earlier, removal of the ovary was the standardized treatment for women having cysts around ovaries. However, in this particular case, to help the Patient conceive in future, Dr Misra decided to treat the Patient through Robot-aided Surgery.

Robot-aided Surgery is the latest form of minimal invasive surgery, which provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient. Parts of the body which are difficult to reach with the human hand can be accessed through robot-assisted arms that can rotate 360 degrees. Fortis Hospital Mohali has the world’s most advanced 4th Generation Robot – Da Vinci Xi, through which Robot-aided Surgeries are conducted.

The team of doctors led by Dr Misra conducted Bilateral Cystectomy (removal of ovarian cyst) and Adhesiolysis(remove adhesions from inside the uterus) on the Patientthrough robotic arms and saved her ovary. She was discharged two days post the surgery and is leading a healthy life now.

In another case, a 40-year-old unmarried woman had heavy menstrual bleeding and was anaemic since the past two years. Medical evaluation revealed a large fibroid (measuring 11cm-12 cm). The Patient had visited several hospitals in the past and was suggested to undergo Hysterectomy (surgical procedure to remove the uterus). She consulted Dr Misra who advised her to undergo uterus-saving Robotic Surgery. The Patient underwent Robotic Myomectomy (fibroid removal) whereinher uterus was saved. She was discharged two days after the procedure and is leading a normal life today.

Discussing the benefits of Robot-aided Surgery, Dr Misrawho has conducted more than 300 robotic surgeries said,“Robot-aided Surgery has been established as the gold standard procedure for almost all gynaecological surgeries — fibroids, endometriosis, vesico-vaginal fistula, ovarian cyst, salpingo-oophorectomy, myomectomy, hysterectomy and all cancers of the uterus, ovary and cervix. Robotic-aided surgery has revolutionized the treatment of various gynaecological diseases.”