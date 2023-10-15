A barista who got fired from global coffee chain Starbucks has leaked information about its menu and it has now gone viral on social media platform ‘X’. This is not the first such employee to do so. Many employees who got fired before have revealed the menu on TikTok. With this, every coffee fanatic got insights about their favourite drinks. Starbucks happens to be a staple across the globe with plenty of Java Chip Frappe lovers flocking to the joint every now and then.

At the same time, the coffee chain is also known for its hefty prices. The joint is also known for selling its own cold brews and iced coffees in stores. However, it seems like the consumers can now make their own Starbucks coffees at home.

Here, have a look at the viral thread:

A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you’re welcome 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dA8v2jsOET — Ꮶᴀʟʏᴀɴ ×͜× (@IamKalyanRaksha) October 14, 2023

From cold brew to frappes, the thread has it all. Ever since being uploaded, it has gone viral with multiple responses. “Recipes!!! Starbucks lovers.. this thread is a gift for y’all!! This is what happens when u treat your employees like trash.. pay them low wages, don’t give them employee benefits n penalize them for forming a union!” commented an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “The bookmark count on this thread LOL.”

Many people suspected that the employee could get sued for breaching the contract.