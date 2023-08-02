Jammu has witnessed a sudden rise in the cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu. Nearly 3,000 infections were reported in just over a week. Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye or eye flu, is a condition that causes inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin and transparent layer of tissue that covers the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids. Doctors are now advising the infected patients to isolate themselves at home and avoid public places. The number of patients seeking medical attention for conjunctivitis symptoms has spiked significantly, with around 200 to 250 individuals visiting the outpatient department daily. Worryingly, up to 80 percent of these cases have been confirmed as conjunctivitis. This rapid transmission has prompted health experts to stress the importance of breaking the chain of infection. Professor Ashok Sharma, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, sounded a clarion call for those affected to self-isolate at home and refrain from visiting public places. By adhering to these guidelines, infected individuals can prevent the further spread of conjunctivitis, safeguarding both their own health and that of the wider community. It is essential to recognize that conjunctivitis is particularly prevalent during the monsoon season, making it imperative for residents to remain vigilant and proactive in managing their eye health. The most common cause of conjunctivitis is viral infection, which is often associated with the same viruses that cause the common cold or flu. Viral conjunctivitis is highly contagious and can easily spread through direct contact with infected eye secretions or contaminated surfaces. Moreover, bacterial conjunctivitis is caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, or Haemophilus influenzae. It can develop as a secondary infection after a viral infection or due to exposure to bacteria from other sources. Bacterial conjunctivitis is also contagious and can spread through direct contact or sharing contaminated items. The symptoms of eye flu are characterized by redness, itching, and excessive tearing, and early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to minimizing the severity of the condition. As Jammu faces this eye flu outbreak, a collaborative effort is required between the public and healthcare authorities. Citizens must adhere to personal hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding touching their eyes, to prevent the infection from spreading. In addition, raising awareness about conjunctivitis symptoms and the importance of self-isolation will play a pivotal role in containing the outbreak. Preventing conjunctivitis involves practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and refraining from touching or rubbing the eyes. The local administration, healthcare providers, and educational institutions should join forces to disseminate information about preventive measures, conduct awareness campaigns, and ensure adequate medical facilities to cater to the rising number of cases. Furthermore, public health authorities must investigate the source of the outbreak and implement effective surveillance measures to prevent any recurrence in the future. Identifying potential vectors and sources of transmission is crucial to breaking the chain of infection and safeguarding public health.

