‘Father not paid salary for over 2 years’: South Kashmir youth commits suicide, his video narrating ordeal goes viral

Srinagar: A 24-year-old youth from Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district ended his life claiming he was taking the extreme step becuase his father had not been paid his salary for two and a half years.

The youth recorded a video of himself before ending his life.

According to news agency Kashmir News Observer, around seven days ago, the youth (name withheld) consumed poison at his orchard, after which he was taken to Srinagar Hospital where he succumbed Friday evening.

As soon as the news of his death came, a video went viral on social media in which he is explaining the reason for his suicide.

In it, he says that he committed suicide because his father has not been receiving his salary for the last more than a year.

“I sacrifice my life for all the teachers who have not been paid for the last two years and I can’t tell you how much trouble I’ve had to this day which is why I was forced to take this step today,” he is seen speaking in the video which he recorded himself.

“I am giving my life to solve the problem of all the employees including my father who are still not getting their salaries for the last two years,” he says.

In the video, he tells his family that after his departure, they “should be patient as they have been patient to this day.”

Station House Officer (SHO) Manzgam said a case has been registered under FIR number 41/2021 under sections 309 IPC and further investigations has been taken up.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf Rather said in March 2019, the administrative department did a verification in which the father of the deceased “got adverse report” because of which “his salary has not been released till date.”

Meanwhile, District President Teachers Forum Kulgam Sheikh Intikhab Aalam said there are 25 teachers in the district who are suffering due to long pending salaries.

Aalam appeals Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and LG Manoj Sinha to release the salary of such teachers on humanitarian grounds so that such incidents may not occur in future. (KNO)