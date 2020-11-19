Elaborate security arrangements in place for DDC polls: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that elaborate security is in place for DDC polls.

“Security grid is active along the LoC to foil the infiltration bids,” IGP said while replying to a query about any militant threat in view of the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“Whether there is a VIP function, August 15 or January 26, such threats are always there, we are ready to deal with all threats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Ashtana said that present period is suitable for the infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) but BSF and all other security agencies are ready to fill all the bids and to tackle any situation that may emerge.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a sports event in Srinagar, DG BSF said that the situation on the LoC and IB is well under control but inputs continue to flow and infiltration may see a rise. “Present period is suitable for infiltration. But the BSF and other security agencies are ready and alert to foil all the possible bids on the LoC and the IB,” the DG BSF said, adding that reports of possible infiltration bids keep on coming, “but we are ready to tackle any situation that may emerge.” “We are committed to protect the sanctity of LoC and IB,” he said.

About the present situation on the LoC, he said: “There is a situation and we are facing it bravely.”(KNO)